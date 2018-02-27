GA lawmakers negotiate Delta tax break after threat from lieutenant governor

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are negotiating what to do with the proposed Delta jet fuel tax break after Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle promised to kill that legislation because of the airline’s controversial decision over the National Rifle Association.
State Sen.Jeff Mullis said he and other Senate Republicans are siding with the lieutenant governor over Delta’s decision to end discounts for NRA members.
Cagle announced Monday he would kill any Delta jet fuel tax break, even though it was attached to a comprehensive tax overhaul bill that included tax cuts for Georgians.
Bill supporters pointed out that the FAA ruled that the way Georgia used the jet fuel sales tax, to help Clayton County Schools rather than the airport, was against federal regulations.
How one lawmaker said they’re waiting for Delta to “capitulate” and agree with their side, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
A Georgia lawmaker says they'd like to see Delta "capitulate" and agree with their side as the Senate prepares to decide what to do with the jet fuel tax break proposal after the airline ended its discount program for NRA members.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) February 27, 2018
