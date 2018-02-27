  • GA lawmakers negotiate Delta tax break after threat from lieutenant governor

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are negotiating what to do with the proposed Delta jet fuel tax break after Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle promised to kill that legislation because of the airline’s controversial decision over the National Rifle Association.

    State Sen.Jeff Mullis said he and other Senate Republicans are siding with the lieutenant governor over Delta’s decision to end discounts for NRA members.

    Cagle announced Monday he would kill any Delta jet fuel tax break, even though it was attached to a comprehensive tax overhaul bill that included tax cuts for Georgians.

    Bill supporters pointed out that the FAA ruled that the way Georgia used the jet fuel sales tax, to help Clayton County Schools rather than the airport, was against federal regulations.

