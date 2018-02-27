  • Students accused of framing classmate for school threat

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - School officials are investigating an alleged threat to a high school in Gwinnett County.

    Peachtree Ridge High School Principal Jeff Mathews sent a letter to parents about the incident.

    In the letter, Mathews said school officials received information that a student may have been planning a violent act at school. Officials said the information was posted on social media along with photos of the student.

    School resource officers investigated and found that there did not appear to be any threat.

    Mathews said a group of students used social media to falsely accuse another student of making threats. He said the school will be taking disciplinary actions against those students.

