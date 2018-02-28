Popular Virginia-Highland restaurant fails health inspection

ATLANTA - A longtime Virginia-Highland restaurant has failed a health inspection.
American Roadhouse on North Highland Avenue got a score of 61 on Thursday.
Customer Megan O’Neill told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that the low score surprised her.
O’Neill said she eats breakfast at American Roadhouse often and enjoys their food.
Violations noted by the Fulton County health inspector include a black mold-like substance on the interior of the ice machine, food items not kept cold enough and the facility being in need of a thorough deep cleaning.
Sbarge went to American Roadhouse to ask about the violations. The manager would not go on camera.
His said, “Everything is fine.”
Customers might have thought that when they walked in Monday because the restaurant still had the previous score of 91 posted.
It was from last year. It’s a violation not to post the current score.
The health inspector told the restaurant management they must schedule an intervention with the Fulton County Health Department.
That must be done before the reinspection, which will happen within 10 days of the failing one.
We’ll let you know how they do on the reinspection.
