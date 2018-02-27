  • Birmingham, New York woo Delta headquarters amid NRA-tax break fight in Georgia

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi /AJC

    ATLANTA - As a fight over a Delta tax break and the NRA rages on in Georgia, other parts of the country see opportunity.

    Birmingham’s mayor and New York’s lieutenant governor have swooped in with tweets wooing Delta’s headquarters, while Virginia’s governor and the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also tweeted welcome messages to Delta.

    Their comments come after Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Monday said he would halt plans for a $50 million jet fuel sales tax exemption if Delta didn’t reinstate a discount for NRA members that it discontinued over the weekend.

    Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, also weighed in to welcome Delta’s headquarters.

