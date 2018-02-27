Birmingham, New York woo Delta headquarters amid NRA-tax break fight in Georgia

ATLANTA - As a fight over a Delta tax break and the NRA rages on in Georgia, other parts of the country see opportunity.
Birmingham’s mayor and New York’s lieutenant governor have swooped in with tweets wooing Delta’s headquarters, while Virginia’s governor and the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also tweeted welcome messages to Delta.
Hey @Delta . You know, in mathematics, Delta represents the change in something, e.g. 🔺HQ. Let’s chat. #BHM— Randall Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) February 27, 2018
Hey @delta—Virginia is for lovers and airline hubs. You're welcome here any time. https://t.co/BxxnOhEpt6— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 27, 2018
.@Delta, as one of your most frequent flyers, know that the NY LG admires your principled stance. Let’s continue our great relationship. NY is open for business & ❤'s Delta – move HQ to where you’re appreciated? https://t.co/AZ8xeC0geo— Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) February 26, 2018
Hey, @Delta - These are turbulent times. And I know that navigating them can be tough. So maybe you want to check into a city that DOESN'T cater to the @NRA. I 'll bet that you won't want to leave. https://t.co/LL1RKLMj1E— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) February 27, 2018
Their comments come after Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Monday said he would halt plans for a $50 million jet fuel sales tax exemption if Delta didn’t reinstate a discount for NRA members that it discontinued over the weekend.
I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, also weighed in to welcome Delta’s headquarters.
Hey @Delta — Northeast Ohio would make a great HQ if you’re put off by Mr. Cagle’s authoritarian tendencies. Quality of life, infrastructure, and wonderful communities. I’d love to show you around! https://t.co/7Fsh9g0yAD— Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 27, 2018
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
