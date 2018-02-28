Senate committee votes to strip Delta tax break

ATLANTA - The state Senate Rules Committee just voted to strip the Delta jet fuel tax break out of the comprehensive tax overhaul.
This is fallout from the Delta-NRA dust-up.
The amendment was presented by the governor's floor leader.
