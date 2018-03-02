Students to return to school days after police say teacher locked himself in classroom, fired gun

DALTON, Ga. - Students will return to a north Georgia high school Friday morning, two days after police said a teacher fired a gun in a classroom.
DPD will have police presence on the DHS campus tomorrow while faculty are present and also on Friday when classes resume. https://t.co/2BfzqW5LMS— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018
No one was hurt in the Wednesday incident at Dalton High School, but the situation prompted school officials to cancel classes Thursday.
School will reopen Friday with additional police, counselors and faith-based leaders on hand.
Dalton police responded to calls about the teacher, Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, twice since March 2016, police told Channel 2 Action News. Dalton school officials said they were aware of those incidents.
The shooting this week caused panic in the high school, after the recent mass shooting in Florida.
