Teacher accused of firing gun at HS once claimed he had someone killed, records show

DALTON, Ga. - School is canceled for students at Dalton High School after police said a teacher fired a gun in a classroom Wednesday afternoon.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News students will only have limited access to the school to pick up their cars and other things they left behind during the evacuation.

Dalton police said Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher and a play-by-play football announcer at the school, fired the shot. During his planning period around 11 a.m., police said Davidson locked himself in the classroom.

The shooting triggered chaos and had nearly 2,000 students running for cover.

“It wasn't a drill," student Jayden Boston said. "And we had to get down and barricade the doors so nobody could come in. Nobody knew what was going on at the time."

“But this one was real,” student Wesley Caceres said. “We didn't know what to do, so we hid in corner and turned off the lights.”

It took investigators more than 30 minutes before they arrested the teacher, but during the drama, several parents told Channel 2 Action News they were on edge.

“I just thought about my daughter,” mother Topeka White said. “I was scared. I was worried about my child.”

Police said the gunshot didn't injure anyone but the school was placed on a code red lockdown.

Davidson faces several charges, including reckless conduct and bringing a gun on school grounds.

JESSE RANDAL DAVIDSON'S PAST:

Channel 2 Action News learned records show in March 2016, Davidson went to Dalton police to confess he killed someone.

Davidson told detectives that two friends killed a woman on his behalf because he had an online affair with her.

Police were not able to verify the story.

Davidson told them he was taking medications for depression.

The report says he went to the hospital after the interview because he was thinking about hurting himself.

