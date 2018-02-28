WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Randal Davidson is accused of firing a shot inside Dalton High School Wednesday morning.
Dalton police said Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom during third period and blocked the school's principal from entering.
We will have new details about the incident and the teacher involved, on Channel 2 Action News at 4
Police spokesperson Bruce Frazier said Davidson had been with the school since 2004. He was known to many in the areas as the play-by-play voice for the school's football team.
According to the school's website, Davidson wast the voice of the Catamounts for 18 years.
He grew up around Atlanta.
In 2012, Davidson was working on a book about Dalton High School's football history.
