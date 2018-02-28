  • Teacher in custody after 'shots fired' report at Dalton HS; no students in danger

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    Teacher in custody.

    No students were injured.

    Police responded to shots fired call

    School evacuated

    DALTON, Ga. - Police say a teacher is in custody after reports of shots fired at Dalton High School.

    Dalton police said a teacher was barricaded inside of a classroom.

    No children were injured.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

    The area inside the school was evacuated and there were no students in danger. The school was placed on lock down.

    Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene. 

    Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center, police said. Parents should go there.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories