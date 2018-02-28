DALTON, Ga. - Police say a teacher is in custody after reports of shots fired at Dalton High School.
Dalton police said a teacher was barricaded inside of a classroom.
No children were injured.
The area inside the school was evacuated and there were no students in danger. The school was placed on lock down.
Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.
Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade Center, police said. Parents should go there.
