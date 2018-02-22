  • Sheriff: Deputy on duty never went inside to engage school shooter, has now resigned

    PARKLAND, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the deputy who was on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 17 people were killed has resigned.

    Sheriff Israel said the armed school resource deputy who was on duty the day of the shooting was initially suspended without pay pending investigation. Sheriff Israel said the deputy then decided to resign/retire. 

    Israel said the deputy never went inside to engage the shooter.

