  • Governor signs comprehensive tax overhaul bill into law

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Governor Nathan Deal signed the comprehensive income tax overhaul bill into law. 

    We're gathering more information on this breaking story on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    RELATED STORIES:

    Channel 2's Richard Eliot said it includes cutting the income tax rate from 6 percent to 5.75 percent in 2019, with an option to cut it to 5.5 percent in 2020.

    This bill does not include the controversial Delta jet fuel tax break after lawmakers stripped that section from the original bill. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories