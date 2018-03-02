Governor signs comprehensive tax overhaul bill into law

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Governor Nathan Deal signed the comprehensive income tax overhaul bill into law.
Channel 2's Richard Eliot said it includes cutting the income tax rate from 6 percent to 5.75 percent in 2019, with an option to cut it to 5.5 percent in 2020.
This bill does not include the controversial Delta jet fuel tax break after lawmakers stripped that section from the original bill.
#Breaking Gov. Nathan Deal just signed the Comprehensive Income Tax Overhaul Bill into law. It includes cutting the income tax rate from 6% to 5.75% in 2019 with an option to cut it to 5.5% in 2020.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) March 2, 2018
