Father accused of killing 5-year-old son to be charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are releasing disturbing new details in the killing of a 5-year-old boy.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington learned 25-year-old Montrais Boyd used a shovel to hit and kill his son in DeKalb County on Wednesday. Boyd then allegedly buried the boy.
Boyd will be charged with murder.
We're working to learn about the moments leading up to the boy's death, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
Investigators said the boy lived in a Decatur home with his grandmother.
The boy’s parents recently drove to Georgia from California, police said.
Neighbors were stunned to learn the boy was found dead after he was left alone with his father and three siblings.
TRENDING STORIES:
"It's crazy, especially when you see the children walk up and down the street every day," one neighbor told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.
Disturbing update:— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) February 22, 2018
Police tell me the father, Montrais Boyd, beat his son to death with a shovel and then buried the 5 year old in the backyard. He is being charged with murder.@wsbtv @DeKalbCountyPD pic.twitter.com/1ku4VvR44C
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}