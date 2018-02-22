  • Man shot, killed inside car after possible road-rage incident, police say

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has died after being shot in DeKalb County. 

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    The incident happened on the 2000 block of Shropshire Lane Thursday morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    This is the third shooting Channel 2 Action News has reported overnight. 

    Police are working to find out if they are all connected. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories