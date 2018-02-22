Man shot, killed inside car after possible road-rage incident, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has died after being shot in DeKalb County.
The incident happened on the 2000 block of Shropshire Lane Thursday morning.
This is the third shooting Channel 2 Action News has reported overnight.
Police are working to find out if they are all connected.
Driver shot in SW Atlanta and apparently linked by description of suspect’s SUV to another similar shooting on I-20. Now hearing murder scene in DeKalb about 15 min away where driver killed...@DarrynMooreWSB there on scene pic.twitter.com/sSpjcv310j— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 22, 2018
