Man shot in neck while driving crashes in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck while driving.
Atlanta police said the victim then lost control and crashed.
The shooting happened on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta.
Police are trying to figure out if the victim knew the shooter.
