Woman attacked during home invasion after posting car on Craigslist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County woman said she's learned a lesson after trying to sell a car online.
Investigators believe that might be why the family's duplex near Lilburn was targeted by two home invaders last week.
The victim doesn't want her identity revealed, but told Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas how she was punched in the face and her home was ransacked at gunpoint.
She said as soon as she opened her front door, a man asked her, " Hey, how are you doing? Where is the car?"
The woman walks us through the terrifying moments the invaders forced their way inside and attacked her, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}