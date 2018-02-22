Metro Atlanta schools see spike in number of guns

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Channel 2 Action News investigation found a spike in the number of guns found in metro Atlanta schools.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant sorted through a new Georgia Department of Education disciplinary database.
It shows the number of incidents of guns found in Fulton County schools went from four in 2015 to 18 in 2016 to 23 last school year.
Bear Creek Middle School in south Fulton county topped the statewide list with five guns. Nearby Creekside High School had four.
For comparison, Atlanta Public Schools ranked second with eight incidents in 2015, 17 in 2016 and 16 in 2017. DeKalb County had seven in 2015, 12 in 2016 and 18 last school year.
