13 students from Ga. college injured in bus crash; driver arrested

RADFORD, Va. - Thirteen students from a Georgia technical college have been injured in a bus crash on a southwest Virginia highway.
Virginia State Police said the driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs after the crash Friday morning.
Police said the students were taken to nearby hospitals, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
The bus was carrying students from West Georgia Technical College, heading north on Interstate 81 when it drifted into the right lane and side-swiped a tractor-trailer. State police said the bus ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
The driver, 59-year-old Willie Walker, of Carrollton, Georgia, was also charged with possession of marijuana. Police said fatigue is being looked at as a factor. Walker was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail.
