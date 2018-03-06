63-year-old critically injured after fight over handicap parking spot

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are considering criminal charges after an argument over a parking spot left a Barrow County man in critical condition.
Investigators said the 63-year-old grandfather and his wife had just pulled into a handicapped parking spot, when a man in a truck next to them confronted them.
Arguing and shoving followed, then all the sudden Danny Payne was on the ground. He wasn't breathing and had a severe head injury.
“It's hard to be here because of an altercation, not because of a health issue,” said Payne’s daughter Sherri Fristch.
