63-year-old critically injured after fight over handicap parking spot

    By: Tony Thomas

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are considering criminal charges after an argument over a parking spot left a Barrow County man in critical condition. 

    Investigators said the 63-year-old grandfather and his wife had just pulled into a handicapped parking spot, when a man in a truck next to them confronted them. 

    Arguing and shoving followed, then all the sudden Danny Payne was on the ground. He wasn't breathing and had a severe head injury.

    “It's hard to be here because of an altercation, not because of a health issue,” said Payne’s daughter Sherri Fristch.

