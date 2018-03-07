Hundreds of animals in ‘urgent' need of water at DeKalb shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Much of DeKalb County is without water after a major main break in Doraville on Wednesday.
One county shelter location has animals that need of water and took to Facebook to ask for donations.
DeKalb County Animal Services, located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee, says it has hundreds of animals that are in urgent need of water.
The shelter is hoping that the public can help with donations. The shelter posted to Facebook around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and within 50 minutes the message had been shared 170 times.
A few commenters on the Facebook post said they placed orders for water through Amazon Prime Now. The shelter said anyone wishing to donate water can drop off donations at its front desk.
The water outage was caused Wednesday morning when a 48-inch transmission main broke on Buford Highway in Doraville.
Visit the shelter’s website for more information.
