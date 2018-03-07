  • Bottled water could become hot commodity in DeKalb County

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - With no water coming out of faucets in DeKalb County, bottled water could soon become a hot commodity in the area.

    A massive water main break has caused a boil water advisory countywide.

    We'll be crisscrossing the county to check on bottled water supplies for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4

    Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen went to several grocery stores in the area Wednesday afternoon where there are plenty of water bottles left, but come later, they may become harder to find.

    Store workers said they expect shoppers to stock up on cases of water bottles.

    RELATED STORIES:

    "I'll survive for a week or so. I have several cases of bottled water.  I don't drink tap water, I drink bottled water,” said shopper Ed Rowen.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bottled water could become hot commodity in DeKalb County

  • Headline Goes Here

    A timeline of recent DeKalb County water breaks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boil water advisory in effect for all of DeKalb after major water main break

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds of animals in ‘urgent' need of water at DeKalb shelter

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb watershed director alleged ‘unlawful actions' in Tuesday resignation