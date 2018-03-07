Bottled water could become hot commodity in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - With no water coming out of faucets in DeKalb County, bottled water could soon become a hot commodity in the area.
A massive water main break has caused a boil water advisory countywide.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen went to several grocery stores in the area Wednesday afternoon where there are plenty of water bottles left, but come later, they may become harder to find.
Store workers said they expect shoppers to stock up on cases of water bottles.
"I'll survive for a week or so. I have several cases of bottled water. I don't drink tap water, I drink bottled water,” said shopper Ed Rowen.
