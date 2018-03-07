Neighbors upset it took police 2 hours to respond to 911 call

ATLANTA - Some Atlanta residents say they have major concerns over police response times after calling 911.
One neighbor told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that a man crashed into multiple cars along his street, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage – and then lingered in the neighborhood.
“All of these neighbors told us they called 911, reported it to police. So we’re just standing around waiting. About 40 minutes go by and this guy comes back down, gets in his truck and drives away,” neighbor Michael Compton said.
In all, Compton told Pozen that it took police two hours to respond to the call.
We’re asking APD what the delay was, plus what they are doing about, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}