  • 2 guns found in 2 days at middle school in Gwinnett County

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that another gun has been found at Shiloh Middle School – just one day after the same thing happened at the same school.

    The principal said the student who was found with a gun Monday at the school had passed off a second gun to another student, and they had placed the gun somewhere on campus not in a building.

    School officials confirmed to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson a criminal investigation is currently underway into the situation. 

    We’re speaking with parents who said they are livid over the incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 guns found in 2 days at middle school in Gwinnett County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jack-knifed tractor-trailer causes massive delays on I-85S in Gwinnett Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Middle school student brought gun to campus, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police ask for help finding missing Gwinnett County woman with autism

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eight families lose their homes after fire breaks out at Gwinnett Co.…