2 guns found in 2 days at middle school in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that another gun has been found at Shiloh Middle School – just one day after the same thing happened at the same school.
The principal said the student who was found with a gun Monday at the school had passed off a second gun to another student, and they had placed the gun somewhere on campus not in a building.
School officials confirmed to Channel 2’s Matt Johnson a criminal investigation is currently underway into the situation.
We’re speaking with parents who said they are livid over the incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
2 guns found at Shiloh Middle School in 2 days, Gwinnett County officials say. Getting details on what happened, and on a criminal investigation. @ 11 pic.twitter.com/oMabxlZd2S— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 6, 2018
