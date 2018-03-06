Middle school student brought gun to campus, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Some Gwinnett County parents are on alert Tuesday morning after the district said a student brought a gun to school.
Dr. Eli Welch, the principal at Shiloh Middle School, sent the following message to parents Monday evening.
"As you know, we take our students safety very seriously at Shiloh Middle School. As principal, I wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. Our administrators received a tip that a student may have a weapon on campus. We moved quickly to investigate and during our search we did find that a student had a gun in his possession. In addition to criminal charges for having a weapon on campus, the student also will face disciplinary action.
I want to reassure you that this incident was handled quickly and efficiently. I also would like to take this opportunity to thank those in our school community who work with us to ensure that our school remains a safe place. Students, parents, and teachers play an important role in these efforts, and I encourage you to continue to come with us when you have information or concerns related to student safety. All of you are leaders in efforts to keep our school safe and a key to the overall success of our school. I appreciate your continued support as we work together to provide students and staff with a safe, disruption-free teaching and learning environment."
