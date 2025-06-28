More flooding possible with this weekend’s storms

With the active weather pattern this weekend, flooding remains a possibility for parts of north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich has tracked the rainfall within the last 24 hours since Friday night’s storms.

Some counties saw between 2-5 inches of rain based on StormTracker 2 HD radar estimates.

The strongest storm dropped nearly 5 inches of rain in South Fulton and Clayton County. Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 were flooded Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

We watching for pattern to continue over the next few days. A lot of tropical moisture is in place with little to no steering in place. That means the storms are remaining over the same spots.

Flooding will be a possibility as we go into the rest of the weekend

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we time out the storms.

