Memorial Day weekend weather: Risk of isolated strong storms Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Friday severe threat forecast

Be prepared for an active weather pattern if you’re traveling or going out this Memorial Day weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Friday is starting off quiet, but that will change as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Deon says there is a risk of isolated strong to severe storms across north Georgia. The main threats are heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Here’s what to know

  • Showers and storm chances pick up Friday afternoon
  • Temperatures to reach high 80s
  • Chance for more showers and isolated storms on Saturday and Sunday
  • Cold front approaches Monday bringing more scattered storms
  • Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain on Monday

Starting Friday with some clouds but will see some showers by evening


