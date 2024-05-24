Memorial Day weekend weather: Risk of isolated strong storms Friday

Be prepared for an active weather pattern if you’re traveling or going out this Memorial Day weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Friday is starting off quiet, but that will change as we head into the afternoon and evening.
Deon says there is a risk of isolated strong to severe storms across north Georgia. The main threats are heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail.
Here’s what to know
- Showers and storm chances pick up Friday afternoon
- Temperatures to reach high 80s
- Chance for more showers and isolated storms on Saturday and Sunday
- Cold front approaches Monday bringing more scattered storms
- Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain on Monday
