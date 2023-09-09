Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms in north Georgia Saturday

ATLANTA — A dry start to the day but storms are ahead for some in north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says most of north Georgia is under a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather Saturday as damaging wind gusts head towards the region.

Deon says the system is expected to be in the area sometime Saturday afternoon and will continue into the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain

Low risk for an isolated severe storm

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

