Heat advisory in effect for parts of north Georgia

It’s hot again for all of North Georgia this Sunday and a heat advisory is in effect for some counties.

The heat advisory includes Morgan, Jasper, Putnam, Lamar and Upson counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said feels like temperatures could reach 106 degrees in areas under the heat advisory. It will feel like the upper 90s around metro Atlanta.

With the high heat, it’s important to stay safe by going outdoors in the morning later this evening, instead of during the hottest parts of the day.

To stay cool, hydrate, find shade and go indoors to cool off where there’s air conditioning.

Deon said the work week will be off to a hot and mainly dry start.

Monday’s heat indices will be near 100 degrees for many areas in North Georgia, including Atlanta.

Here’s what to know for the day ahead:

Heat advisory for Morgan, Jasper, Putnam, Lamar and Upson counties in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feels like temperatures could reach 106 degrees

Metro Atlanta area will feel like upper 90s

Avoid going outside during the day if possible and stay hydrated

