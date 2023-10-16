Coldest air since April moving into north Georgia overnight

ATLANTA — Don’t leave your jacket at home Monday night and Tuesday morning.

It will feel more like the end of November at the beginning of the week. On Tuesday morning, the wind chills will be in the 30s for parts of north GA including metro Atlanta.

Here’s what to know for the week

Much cooler today and tonight. Mainly dry and breezy.

Highs only in upper 50s, close to 60 degrees

Wind gusts up to 20 mph possible

Slight warm up Wednesday.

Next chance for rain is Friday.

Chilly evening in store across metro Atlanta





