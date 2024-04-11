Be weather aware: Severe storm threat overnight into Thursday

ATLANTA — Be weather-aware Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a system capable of strong to severe storms for metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Strong and potentially severe weather continues through the night, into Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Wednesday evening’s heavy rain is moving east of metro Atlanta now, but the strongest winds are building in behind the rain.

A “wake low” has developed on the back side of the storms and is causing 40 mph gusts.

On Wednesday night, there was one report of a tree down on a car with an injury in Polk County.

More trees and power lines are likely to fall over the next couple of hours.

Scattered showers and a few storms should redevelop overnight, but the severe storm threat is expected to remain to our south.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday night into Thursday morning :

“Wake low” has developed, causing 40 mph winds

Scattered showers and a few storms should redevelop overnight

Severe storm threat remains in the south

Be cautious of fallen trees and downed powerlines

Showers in forecast today, be weather aware starting Wednesday night

