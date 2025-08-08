Baldwin and Ozuna power Braves to 8-6 comeback win over Marlins

Drake Baldwin homered twice and drove in five runs, Marcell Ozuna also went deep and the Atlanta Braves rallied past the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Thursday night.

Ozuna and Baldwin each had three hits for the Braves, who snapped a three-game skid after trailing 6-2 in the sixth inning.

Miami has dropped three of four since winning five straight and nine of 11.

Baldwin and Ozuna launched back-to-back solo homers with two outs in the first, the seventh time Atlanta has hit consecutive home runs this season and first since June 5.

Miami answered quickly, scoring five runs in the second capped by Eric Wagaman’s two-run triple and Graham Pauley’s two-run homer. Jakob Marsee had an RBI single.

Agustín Ramírez added an RBI single for the Marlins in the fourth.

Atlanta’s comeback began in the sixth with Baldwin’s three-run shot to right-center off starter Eury Pérez.

Pérez gave up three homers and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed five earned runs, his most since July 1, 2023.

Baldwin tied it 6-all with a one-out RBI single off Josh Simpson (2-1) in the seventh. Ozuna then reached on an infield single, and Jurickson Profar scored on a throwing error by shortstop Otto Lopez to give Atlanta a 7-6 lead.

Jonathan Ornelas scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Pierce Johnson (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Key moment

Baldwin’s three-run drive in the sixth pulled Atlanta to 6-5 and gave the rookie catcher his first career multihomer game.

Key stat

The Braves improved to 50-21 against Miami at Truist Park, their best record versus any NL East opponent at home since the ballpark opened in 2017.

Up next

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (5-5, 3.24 ERA) faces RHP Bryce Elder (4-8, 6.03) on Friday in the second game of the five-game series.

