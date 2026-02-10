Atlanta Braves report for spring training as they transition from Snitker to Weiss era

The Atlanta Braves pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Tuesday.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will have live coverage from North Port, Florida throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News.

This year’s spring training marks the start of a new era for the Braves. The team promoted Walt Weiss as its new manager following the retirement of former manager Brian Snitker.

Mastrangelo caught up with Snitker, who has taken a front-office role with Atlanta. He said he is enjoying retirement, but he’s actually busier than ever doing events for the team and hanging out with his family.

“Everybody I go see or if we go out anywhere, it’s like, ‘Oh, God, you look relaxed.’ And you know what, I am,“ Snitker told Mastrangelo.

Snitker said he does plan on attending spring training in North Port, mainly for the home games. He said it’ll feel a lot different not waking up at 4:30 a.m. every morning, but you can still expect to see him riding around on a golf cart.

“All I did was drive around the golf cart and try and stay out of everybody’s way ... I’ll still be on the golf cart. I’m just being shorts and a golf shirt instead of my uniform.”

Snitker acknowledge his advisory role won’t be as stressful. He wants to be there to help in whatever way he can, but knows Weiss is ready for the challenge.

“He’s more than ready for this and I’m sure he’s excited. I mean I guarantee you, he’s probably got napkins all over the house with lineups and everything like that on it and so I’m anxious to see him. And he’s gonna do great. He’s such a great friend and awesome human. And he is a really great baseball guy,” Snitker said about Weiss.

