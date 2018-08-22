WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The boys from Peachtree City are now just one win away from playing in the Little League World Series United States Championship Game!
Georgia defeated Michigan Wednesday afternoon to advance to Thursday's game.
Peachtree City scored two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second inning, then held on for the 4-3 victory.
Jansen Kenty threw a complete game, allowing only four hits while striking out eight.
Georgia will face the loser of the Hawaii-New York game.
We'll have highlights and reaction from today's big win on Channel 2 Action News at 5!
