0 Georgia's top high school, college baseball players picked in MLB Draft

A dream became a reality Monday night for some of the top high school and college baseball talent in the state of Georgia.

Major League Baseball kicked off its 2018 MLB Draft with the first two rounds Monday. Players with connections to the state topped the draft.

Pitcher Casey Mize, from Auburn, was the No. 1 overall selection. Mize played high school baseball in Alabama, but played travel baseball with Team Georgia Baseball Academy. The Detroit Tigers selected Mize.

The no. 2 selection was Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart. The ACC Player of the Year was selected by the San Francisco Giants.

The #MLBDraft is underway!

Where will @ForsythCentAD's @EthanHankins go? He's 1 of several Georgia high school players who will be drafted tonight.

Hard-throwing righty hits mid-90s with his fastball. pic.twitter.com/gzcVjVrtNe — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) June 4, 2018

Other players who experts predict will get drafted on Monday include RHP Ethan Hankins, out of Forsyth Central, RHP Kumar Rocker, out of North Oconee High School, RHP Cole Wilcox, out of Heritage High School in Ringold; catcher Will Banfield, from Brookwood High School, outfielder Parker Meadows, from Grayson High School and Anthony Seigler, from Cartersville High School.

14 years ago, @bwoodbsball's @will_banfield started playing baseball.

14 years later, he'll hear his name called in the MLB Draft!

Good luck tonight to the @Bwoodsports catcher. pic.twitter.com/pFotI1ELDv — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) June 4, 2018

The Atlanta Braves selected RHP Carter Stewart of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida with the eighth overall pick.

Stewart, 18, went 6-4 with 128 strikeouts, 26 hits allowed and a 0.91 ERA (8 ER/61.2 IP) in 11 games on the mound for Eau Gallie this season, while being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound native of Melbourne also batted .313 with seven home runs to help the Commodores to the Class 6A, District 13 tournament semifinals.

“We are fortunate to add Carter to the organization,” Braves Director of Amateur Scouting Brian Bridges said. “We’ve been fortunate to select Braves-type pitchers, Braves-type players over the last couple of years, and we feel Carter is another example of that type of player.”

