Georgia, Florida both ranked in AP top 10 ahead of rivalry game in Jacksonville

ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to a big loss from Ohio State, Georgia wasn't the only second-ranked team to fall this season.
With the Buckeyes dropping down to No. 11 with a loss to Purdue, the Bulldogs moved up a spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25.
Their next opponent in rival Florida joined the top 10 for the first time this season. It will be the first time in six years that both teams enter the game ranked.
Their 2008 meeting was the last time the teams met with both of them ranked in the top 10.
The Bulldogs smashed the Gators in Jacksonville last year, 42-7, en route to a SEC Championship.
AP Top 25 Week 9:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Michigan
- Texas
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- UCF
- Ohio State
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- Washington
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- South Florida
- North Carolina State
- Utah
- Stanford
- Appalachian State
