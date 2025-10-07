Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney asks judge to allow him to serve time at low-security federal prison

An attorney for convicted entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked the judge who heard the case to allow Combs to serve his term at a low-security federal prison.

Teny Geragos penned a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian asking for Combs to be sent to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, TMZ reported. The letter came after the judge requested that they let him know where they would like Combs held.

It is located at the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, CBS News reported.

Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to WABC.

The letter said that it would be the best facility because he would be able to “address drug abuse issues” and “maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts,” both TMZ and USA Today reported.

His attorney said that he would undergo the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and other educational or occupational programs.

While Subramanian can suggest the location where Combs will be housed, it is up to the Bureau of Prisons to make the final ruling.

Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act; he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has already been in custody for a year, so he will only have to serve about three years, The Associated Press reported.

He was also given a $500,000 fine.

Fort Dix holds about 4,000 inmates, WABC reported. He would not be the only celebrity to serve a sentence at the facility. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personalities Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice both served time there.

