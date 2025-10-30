Recall alert: Dining chairs sold by Crate & Barrel legs may break

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of dining room chairs sold by Crate & Barrel.

The recall affects the Ana Dining Chair line. The legs of the chairs can break and cause someone to fall.

About 54,930 chairs are part of the recall, the CPSC said.

The following SKU numbers are affected:

108-976

109-100

109-117

109-123

121-287

436-035

436-074

436-096

436-123

686-763

686-774

387-127

387-135

387-141

387-166

The numbers can be found under the chair seat. The recall affects chairs sold until Jan. 23, 2025.

They were sold in stores and online from January 2021 until January 2025 for between $300 and $350

If you have the recalled chair, contact Crate & Barrel for a free replacement and a free pickup of the recalled chair.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-451-8217, by email or online.

