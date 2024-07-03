Drug-burritos: Woman arrested with tortillas stuffed with drugs in Taco Bell wrappers, police say

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — It wasn’t just extra cheese stuffed into tortillas and wrapped in Taco Bell wrappers.

Police in Mt. Julliet, Tennesse, said they found drugs that were packaged to look like food from Taco Bell.

In social media posts, officers said they found methamphetamine, LSD, THC and fentanyl-laced gummies, pills and pot in the car. They also found eight “drug burritos” with the drugs sealed in individual plastic bags, then covered in electrical tape, wrapped in tortillas and topped with Taco Bell wrappers.

The posts included images of the fast-food-looking stash.

Not your average Taco Bell order... This afternoon, a traffic stop on I-40 for a suspended license led to quite the discovery: a stash of Meth, LSD, THC/Fentanyl-laced gummies, pills, and marijuana—all concealed in Taco Bell burrito wrappers and tortillas. A 37-year-old woman… pic.twitter.com/wlX2U11V70 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 29, 2024

The woman, whose name was not released, is from Nashville and had warrants out for her in three counties for various charges.





© 2024 Cox Media Group