Chick-fil-A owners open Sunday, deliver food to shelters for Florence evacuees

GARNER, N.C. - The owners of a Chick-fil-A franchise in North Carolina opened their restaurant on Sunday, providing food to hundreds of people staying at shelters as Tropical Storm Florence lashed the area, WTVD reported.
Donovan and Nikki Carless, of Garner, pitched the idea to his workers, who came in to make 500 sandwiches and 1,200 nuggets, the television station reported.
>> Hurricane Florence: Here’s a step-by-step guide to filing an insurance claim
The Carlesses coordinated with the Red Cross to deliver the food to evacuees at three different shelters, WTVD reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}