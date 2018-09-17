  • Chick-fil-A owners open Sunday, deliver food to shelters for Florence evacuees

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GARNER, N.C. - The owners of a Chick-fil-A franchise in North Carolina opened their restaurant on Sunday, providing food to hundreds of people staying at shelters as Tropical Storm Florence lashed the area, WTVD reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Donovan and Nikki Carless, of Garner, pitched the idea to his workers, who came in to make 500 sandwiches and 1,200 nuggets, the television station reported.

    >> Hurricane Florence: Here’s a step-by-step guide to filing an insurance claim

    The Carlesses coordinated with the Red Cross to deliver the food to evacuees at three different shelters, WTVD reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories