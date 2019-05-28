ATLANTA - Name a more iconic duo than free burritos and the NBA Finals. We’ll wait.
Fast-food chain Chipotle is giving away up to $1 million worth of free food during the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
According to a news release from Chipotle officials, every time an announcer says the word “free” during official coverage, Chipotle will tweet a unique code good for a chance to win a free burrito or regular-priced entrée.
During the first half of each game, 500 burritos will be given away. It goes up to 1,000 burritos in the second half. The promotion is limited to the first 20 on-air mentions of “free” per game.
To win, you have to be one of the first 500 or 1,000 people to text the correct code to 888222.
Don’t forget, you can watch every game of the 2019 NBA Finals LIVE on Channel 2! The series starts with Game 1 Thursday at 9 p.m.
|___ 🏀\— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 28, 2019
| W \ 🤑
| | \_🌯
| / - \
| / \
|
5/30, 9pm ET#ChipotleFreeting
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}