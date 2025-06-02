I-285 NB reopening after overturned tractor-trailer crash

If you’re heading toward the airport, be aware of some traffic delays.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says an overturned tractor-trailer crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 285 near Camp Creek Parkway.

Officials have been working to clear the crash since 4:45 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., the lanes started to reopen, but some backups remain.

