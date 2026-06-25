Train crashes into tractor-trailer along metro Atlanta highway

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a train smashed into a tractor-trailer on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters from Fairburn and South Fulton responded to the accident on Highway 29 near McLarin Road.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

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Investigators say no one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

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