POLL QUESTION: Should schools allow mental health days for students?

Florida may soon be joining the ranks of Utah and Oregon by allowing students to take approved absences for mental health days.
Florida Rep. Susan Valdes has introduced House Bill 315 to allow students to take approved time off from school for mental health, WTVT and other outlets are reporting.
The goal is to help students with severe depression and anxiety and to prevent suicide, WTVT reported.
