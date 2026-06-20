A traffic signal change will make busy intersection safer, metro Atlanta city says

MILTON, Ga. — The city of Milton is changing the working of a turn signal in an attempt to make an intersection safer during the busiest times.

A left turn signal will be added to a traffic signal at Arnold Mill Road/State Route 140 and New Providence Road.

The change will affect traffic heading south on Arnold Mill and trying to turn left onto New Providence.

Depending on the time of day, those who want to turn left could face a new green arrow or a flashing yellow signal.

Between 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, when that intersection tends to get the most backed up, those traveling south can only turn left with a green left-turn signal. During this time, the yellow left turn signal won’t display.

The city said the change was made during this busy time “because there are fewer safe gaps between vehicles around that time, when northbound traffic tends to be its heaviest.”

A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor will install and activate the new addition to the signal.

“The city has advocated for this addition for some time to make this intersection more efficient,” the city of Milton said.

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