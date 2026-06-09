Public invited to open house for new Fire Station 4 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs is hosting an open house for the upcoming construction of Fire Station 4 at 5275 Roswell Road, allowing the public to view renderings, explore the site layout, and learn about emergency response.

The drop-by informational session is on Wednesday, June 17, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 5185 Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

City officials say construction on the new fire station is scheduled to begin this fall, with an estimated completion in December 2027.

Fire station relocation details

Fire Station 4, relocating from just inside the city of Atlanta, will consist of a new two-story, about 22,000-square-foot station and a separate 11,561-square-foot logistics building.

As currently designed, the station has three drive-through apparatus bays, support spaces for equipment and gear, decontamination areas, and living quarters for 24-hour staffing.

The logistics building will provide centralized storage and support functions for the department. Site work includes landscaping, parking, and training space.

After issuing $50.5 million in debt last summer, the city is also rebuilding Fire Station 1 on Spalding Drive and renovating Fire Station 3 across from Riverwood International Charter School.

The current Sandy Springs Fire Station 4 is about 1,000 feet outside of the city limits at 4697 Wieuca Road in the city of Atlanta. Sandy Springs is obligated to cover fire calls in parts of north Buckhead, extending south to Pharr Road. By relocating the fire station within the city, city officials have said they can reduce response times and costs.

Last July, the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority purchased around 6.6 acres on the east side of Roswell Road between Beachland and Green Hills roads for $10 million. Since then, some neighbors have expressed concerns about construction impacts and potential evening disruptions.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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