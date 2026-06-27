Men accused of starting police chase after stealing lawn equipment in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police say a chase on Thursday started over stolen lawn equipment.

Sandy Springs officers responded to reports of the equipment being stolen from a home.

Officers found the suspects’ car and tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off instead.

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Eventually, police say, the driver crashed the car and two men hopped out and started running.

J’mitri Jackson and James Reynolds didn’t get far and were arrested shortly after.

Police found several stolen lawn equipment items that they believe could be connected to other thefts.

Anyone who has had lawn equipment stolen recently should contact Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6900.

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