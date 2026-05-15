LIST: These are the most popular baby names in Georgia

ATLANTA — Every year, the Social Security Administration releases a list of the most popular baby names.

On Thursday, the SSA released the state-by-state data and there’s a new No. 1 for girl names in Georgia.

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Amelia jumped from No. 3 in 2024 to take the top spot for 2025 over Charlotte. The top boy name once again was Liam.

The SSA annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state based on Social Security card applications. Olivia and Liam topped the list nationally for the seventh year in a row.

The administration’s latest data show that 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2025. It’s a slight decrease from 3.61 million babies in 2024.

Here are the top girl names in Georgia based on 2025 data.

Amelia (450) Charlotte (438) Olivia (418) Emma (397) Isabella (342) Sophia (310) Ava (301) Evelyn (296) Mia (296) Elizabeth (291) Eliana (259) Ailany (253) Eleanor (248) Sofia (227) Harper (226) Chloe (217) Ellie (212) Naomi (212) Nova (212) Lily (210)

Here are the top boy names in Georgia based on 2025 data.

Liam (661) Noah (653) William (475) Elijah (473) James (451) Oliver (432) Henry (385) John (369) Theodore (315) Asher (306) Lucas (304) Hudson (296) Mateo (278) Benjamin (271) Ezra (271) Josiah (268) Levi (263) Daniel (261) Samuel (260) Elias (257)

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