Man collapses, dies outside metro Atlanta gas station after shooting

Channel 2 Action News has learned a man collapsed and died outside a metro Atlanta gas station after someone shot him.
Channel 2's Tom Regan found out the victim had drove himself to the Texaco gas station following the shooting at a nearby apartment.
Another man was injured and taken to the hospital.
Emotional woman collapses after man is found dead at Union City gas station.— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) June 4, 2019
Witness told me gun battle exploded in apartments nearby. Another wounded man at hospital. pic.twitter.com/CalTFcSZ8h
