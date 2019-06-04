  • Man collapses, dies outside metro Atlanta gas station after shooting

    By: Tom Regan

    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man collapsed and died outside a metro Atlanta gas station after someone shot him.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan found out the victim had drove himself to the Texaco gas station following the shooting at a nearby apartment.

    Another man was injured and taken to the hospital. 

