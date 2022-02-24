Man caught dumping piles of tires along Clayton County road, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Clayton County Code Enforcement says they caught a man dumping tires as he tossed them down a hill.

Clayton County Police say code enforcement officers were riding though the area near Tanner Church Road in Ellenwood when they noticed a white van on Feb. 23.

Police say Yonas Gebrekerstos was dumping tires on the side of the road and down an embankment where someone had previously dumped tires.

Images police released show a pile of tires at the bottom of the embankment and tires stacked inside the white van.

Code enforcement detained Gebrekerstos until police officers arrived. Code enforcement cited Gebrekerstos for littering on private property or waters and police arrested and charged him with criminal trespass and dumping in prohibited areas.

Tire dumping is a constant battle for code enforcement.

Channel 2 Action News reported in 2019 on the arrest of a man accused of dumping 100,000 tires across the metro area, including Clayton County.

