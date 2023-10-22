Man arrested in Floyd County after dog found ‘extremely malnourished,’ weighed less than 28 pounds

SILVER CREEK, Ga. — A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies after they saw an “emaciated” bulldog on his property while attempting to serve an unrelated warrant.

According to deputies, Harley Lakota-Davidson Hicks of Silver Creek, admitted to deputies of owning and caring for a brown female bulldog mix which was described as “extremely malnourished and emaciated.”

Deputies said he admitted to aggravated cruelty to animals when they spoke to him about the dog.

A warrant for Hicks’ arrest said the dog appeared to be a 2/9 on the Purina BCS, and when weighed was found to be only 27.8 pounds.

Documents from the sheriff’s office said the dog’s ribs, vertebrae and pelvic bones were easily visible, along with other bony prominences.

Sheriff’s records said the animal was fenced in the front yard and that the dog had only been fed table scraps for more than two weeks, due to Hicks’ lack of dog food.

Deputies said Hicks allegedly did not attempt to find help getting necessary items for his dog.

Additionally, the dog’s space was limited to the front yard and front porch, which deputies said was completely covered in debris.

Food and water bowls placed on the porch for the dog were “bone dry.”

Hicks was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony in the state of Georgia.

Sheriff’s office records show Hicks was given a $1,300 bond and was released from prison after paying it on Oct. 19.

