Henry County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell, deputies say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County Jail inmate has died, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 45-year-old Neiro Hardeman, of Atlanta, was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine headcount on Friday.

Hardeman was given emergency medical aid by jail medical staff, Henry County Fire Rescue, and members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office staff, but was pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

The death is now under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

While an official cause of death was not released by the coroner’s office, deputies said preliminary reports do not indicate he was a victim of foul play.

Hardeman had been in custody since Aug. 21 facing felony probation violation charges for theft by shoplifting.

In recent weeks, there have been three confirmed inmate deaths across the metro Atlanta area, in Clayton, DeKalb and Floyd counties.

